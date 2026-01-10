AAP govt eyes Rs 15K cr via auction of GMADA properties

The Housing and Urban Development Department is going for a mega auction of commercial, residential and industrial sites following the Cabinet’s decision to reduce the reserve price of properties.

In Mohali, around 150 such properties worth Rs 15,000 crore would be put under the hammer by the Greater Mohali Area Development Authority (GMADA). Though the reserve prices have been reduced based on the report of the independent evaluators, GMADA would likely take a hit of around Rs 10,000 crore, sources said. “Earlier, the properties were auctioned over the years to generate funds for development projects and repay loan taken for land acquisition and other purposes. The GMADA alone owes a loan of Rs 6,000 crore. It is to be seen whether the properties are auctioned in one go or in a staggered manner,” said an official.

Sources said the government had taken Rs 6,000 crore from GMADA to help address its ongoing financial crisis. A major portion of the proceeds from the auction would likely be used by the government to fund its populist schemes.

Under previous policy, 90 per cent of the average of the last auction was used as reserved price for the auction of the respective site. However, following Cabinet approval to appoint independent evaluators to unlock potential of the properties, the prices have been reduced.

Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema said the government had amended the guidelines for e-auction of various residential, commercial, institutional and industrial sites. It has been decided that development authorities would appoint three independent valuers empanelled by nationalised banks / Income Tax Department to assess the rates of such sites. For the sites that have not been sold in the previous two or more auctions, the average of the rates reported by these valuers would be considered as the criterion for determining the reserve price after approval from competent authority. The observations of the committee would be considered for deciding the rates and these would be valid for one calendar year. Besides, funds were being raised using the overdraft facility against the GMADA’s vacant properties and acquired land.

Earlier, the state government had instructed all housing development authorities to submit an inventory of properties available for auction, including residential, commercial and industrial sites. Across eight authorities (Mohali, Amritsar, Bathinda, Patiala, Jalandhar, Anandpur Sahib (Urban) and Dera Baba Nanak), the combined inventory has been valued at more than Rs 30,000 crore, with GMADA alone accounting for around Rs 20,000 crore.