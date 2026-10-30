The Punjab BJP on Friday organised a ‘Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy’ march in Patiala at around 12:15 PM. Addressing the gathering, Punjab BJP president Kewal Singh Dhillon said that the country was moving steadily on the path of progress under the able leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. However, Opposition parties were unable to accept this progress and were attempting to create confusion among the public by questioning constitutional institutions.

Those present on the occasion included BJP National Secretary and Punjab in-charge Dr Satish Poonia, Rajya Sabha MP and Punjab BJP co-in-charge Alka Gurjar, former state president Sunil Jakhar, former Lok Sabha MP Maharani Preneet Kaur, BJP Mahila Morcha state president Jainder Kaur, Punjab BJP General Secretary Anil Sareen, General Secretary Jeevan Garg and General Secretary Rajesh Bagha.

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Dhillon said that Congress is adopting double standards. Whenever Congress wins in a state, it has no objections to the democratic process or the functioning of EVMs. “However, whenever it loses, its leaders start raising allegations of EVM manipulation and vote theft. He said that the people's mandate must be respected, and describing an electoral defeat as vote theft amounts to an insult to democracy and the voters' decision. Blaming EVMs for electoral defeats is no way to earn public trust.”

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He said that the objective of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) is to update electoral rolls. As part of the exercise, records relating to duplicate entries, deceased voters and individuals who cannot be traced at their registered addresses are being verified. Protecting the voting rights of eligible citizens is the responsibility of the Election Commission. He added that Congress and other Opposition parties were unnecessarily politicising the SIR issue to provide political mileage to Rahul Gandhi.

Dhillon said that BJP leaders remained accessible to the people and were actively addressing their concerns. Over the past three months, Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited Jalandhar, Union Home Minister Amit Shah visited Punjab twice, and Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan also visited the state for the third time to interact with the people. This, he said, reflected the BJP leadership's continued engagement with Punjab and its people.

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He further pointed out that Congress had suffered defeats in the recently held Legislative Council (MLC) elections in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, Bihar and Karnataka. These elections were conducted using ballot papers. Karnataka, in particular, has a Congress-led government. He challenged Congress to explain where EVMs or SIR figured in these elections.

AAP govt has murdered democracy in Punjab

Launching a scathing attack on the Aam Aadmi Party government in Punjab, Dhillon said that while Arvind Kejriwal was making statements about vote theft in Delhi, he remained conspicuously silent about the alleged electoral irregularities that took place in Punjab under his own party's government.

He said that during Municipal Corporation and Municipal Council elections, several incidents had come to light involving the snatching and tearing of nomination papers belonging to opposition candidates, intimidation of candidates and even physical assaults. Such incidents, he said, raised serious questions about the fairness and impartiality of the electoral process.

He also said that the Supreme Court's decisions directing fresh elections in Patiala, Moga and Bagha Purana deserved serious consideration. If Kejriwal was raising the issue of vote theft in Delhi, why was he unwilling to answer questions about the alleged electoral irregularities in Punjab?

Dhillon said that drug abuse, murders, extortion and other criminal activities had created an atmosphere of fear among the people of Punjab. He added that Kejriwal's silence on serious cases, including the murder of Parvinder Singh Jhota, raised several questions.

He said that Punjab needed a government that prioritised public safety, the future of its youth, a drug-free society and the overall development of the state. Recalling Punjab's glorious history and the legacy of Maharaja Ranjit Singh's rule, he said that collective efforts were needed to restore the state's pride, peace, harmony and prosperity.