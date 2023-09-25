AAP govt has pushed state into fiscal mess: Sunil Jakhar

Chandigarh, September 24
Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar today said the AAP government’s ‘badlaav’ has pushed the state into the financial crisis.
From April to July this year, AAP has already taken over Rs 11,718 crore as loan, Jakhar said in a Facebook.
Thanks guv for raising issue
Given the track record, I am not very hopeful of a genuine response by the AAP leadership to queries raised by the Governor. Thanks to the Governor’s missive, Punjabis have started asking where is the money, Mann Sahib? Sunil Jakhar, BJP
Reading out the report of the office of Principal Accountant General, the veteran leader said of this Rs 11,718 crore, merely Rs 900 crore had been spent constructively and rest all had gone up in smoke at the whims and fancies of incumbent dispensation.
Jakhar also urged all Punjabis to ask questions to this regime which “thrives on fake propaganda, advertisements and personal aggrandisement”.
“I thank the Governor for setting the proverbial cat among the pigeons by asking from Bhagwant Mann about the utilisation details of about Rs 50,000 crore which this government has burdened Punjabis with,” Jakhar said.
“Given the track record, I am not very hopeful of a genuine response by the AAP leadership to queries raised by the Governor,” Jakhar said, adding thanks to the Governor’s missive, Punjabis have started asking: “Where is the money, Mann Sahib” ?
Exposing the intentions of the incumbent regime, Jakhar said both Delhi and Punjab CMs have befooled people. “Where are those Rs 40,000 crore additional revenue to be generated from transparent auctioning of sand pits and sale of alcohol which Arvind Kejriwal used to scream about during the Assembly elections?” Jakhar asked.
