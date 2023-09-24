AAP govt inherited Rs 3L cr debt: Cheema

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, September 23

Responding to a letter written by Governor Banwarilal Purohit, senior AAP leader and Finance Minister Harpal Singh Cheema today said the Governor should not raise the issue of the state’s debt because the AAP government had inherited a Rs 3 lakh crore debt from the previous governments.

Cheema said, “We have to pay thousands of crores of rupees as interest on the debt of about Rs 3 lakh crore taken by the Akali-BJP and Congress governments. Despite repaying the instalments and interest, the AAP government is doing very good work for the welfare of Punjabis.”

Responding to the Governor’s remarks that the matter was sub judice, Cheema said the Punjab Government had written to the Central Government several times to release the RDF. When there was no response from the Centre, the Punjab Government was forced to move the Supreme Court, he said.

