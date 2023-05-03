AAP govt mired in corruption, says Anurag

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 2

Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting & Youth Affairs and Sports Anurag Thakur has alleged that the the Bhagwant Mann government in Punjab was following the “corrupt model” of the Aam Aadmi government in Delhi. He said AAP had “broken the record of Congress in corruption”.

He alleged that AAP was mired in corruption. On drugs and terrorism, Thakur said once again there is talk of increased specter of terrorism in the state. “Today, the public is asking why women did not receive Rs 1,000 each in their accounts,” he said.

Referring to liquor scam in Delhi, he said AAP had betrayed the people of Delhi. “They hurt the exchequer of Delhi and looted crores by colluding with the liquor mafia. The main accused who planned this loot is in jail today. But the kingpin and his accomplices are still out. Investigating agencies take strict action against all,” he said.