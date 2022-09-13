AAP govt pushing state towards bankruptcy: Congress

Chandigarh, September 12
The Congress today warned that the state was being pushed towards bankruptcy by an inexperienced Aam Aadmi Party government, which it claimed lacked expertise and competence, particularly about fiscal management.
Spokespersons Hardeep Singh Kingra, Arshdeep Singh Khadial and Jaskaran Singh Kahlon said it was for the first time in Punjab’s fiscal history that a government had made Rs 5,500 crore revenue expenditure in its first quarter.
“Given the rate at which the government is spending money and taking loans, by the end of its term, Punjab’s debt may go up to Rs 7 lakh crore from the current Rs 3 lakh crore,” Kingra said. He pointed out that the government paid Rs 44.85 lakh for the helicopter ride of Bhagwant Mann and Arvind Kejriwal to Gujarat. “Why did the Delhi Government not pay the helicopter bill?” he asked.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Mukul Rohatgi to return as Attorney-General
He is scheduled to begin his second stint as the top law off...
Odisha body claims 'Kohinoor' belongs to Lord Jagannath, seeks its return from UK
Following the death of Queen Elizabeth II, her son Prince Ch...