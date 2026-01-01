AAP govt to launch Rs 10 lakh health cover today

The AAP government’s ambitious Mukh Mantri Sehat Yojna (MMSY) has left many sceptical about the success of the plan due to the alleged non-payment of hospital dues amounting to crores under the previous scheme.

Under the new plan, set to be formally launched from January 22, each family has been assured Rs 10 lakh health cover per annum.

However, critics said earlier governments had failed to ensure timely reimbursements, forcing private hospitals to stop acknowledging the Ayushman Bharat health cards.

Clubbing with the Centre’s Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY), the previous Congress government had launched the ‘Sarbat Sehat Bima Yojana’ in 2019, promising’ health treatment up to Rs 5 lakh per family annually.

Going by the last Socio-Economic and Caste Census (SECC), 14.86 lakh identified families were to be covered under the Ayushman Bharat plan.

It was announced with 1,396 treatment packages to be implemented through 450 empanelled hospitals, including 200 government ones.

The Centre and the state government was supposed to bear the cost of the annual premium in the 60:40 ratio.

However, the funds did not pour in and claims to the tune of several crores remained pending.

Punjab Indian Medical Association (IMA) president Vikas Chhabra said the claim pendency of the private hospitals across the state was still over Rs 200 crore.

Punjab Health and Family Welfare Minister Balbir Singh had stated that AAP’s universal health scheme was different and “financially viable”.

United India Insurance Company Ltd (UIICL) has been roped in with the State Health Agency (SHA), Punjab, for the cashless claim management.

Rs 1,500 cr kept for plan

The insurance firm will instantly pay the first Rs 1 lakh. The rest of the treatment cost, up to Rs 10 lakh, will be paid through the SHA under hybrid mode during the course of treatment.

The minister had disclosed that a provision of between Rs 1,200-Rs 1,500 crore has been made for the plan. He said the updated reimbursement structure would significantly improve the operational viability of hospitals.

‘Inadequate funds’

Chhabra hoped that the government had done groundwork taking lessons from earlier schemes that had failed. He advocated that the corpus has to be at least Rs 2,500 crore.

“The corpus of Rs 1,200 crore will exhaust in four-five months. What will happen thereafter? In the last scheme, the State Bank of India (SBI) was involved at a tender cost of Rs 850 crore. It was exhausted in just two months. The SHA and hybrid mode pattern was there then too.” he said.

Another flaw, he pointed out, was that the government schemes would not be viable if only the panel of doctors from the PGI or AIIMS was called to settle the cost of treatment and surgeries.

“They would quote treatment costs as per the parameters applicable for well-equipped government-sponsored institutions. These rates would never be feasible for private institutions that were raised after investing crores,” he said.

‘Reimbursement an issue’

“The inordinate delay in receiving reimbursement hampers the cash flow of these private hospitals and creates serious operational issues,” he added. A private doctor in Muktsar said, “Unlike the ECHS patients, whose treatment cost is made reliably, the health scheme leaves hospitals unsure of reimbursement. So, we ask patients to go to the government hospital only.”