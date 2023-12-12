AAP govt told to seek EC nod before shifting election officers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 11

With elections to the Lok Sabha just two months away, Punjab Government has been asked to first seek approval from the Election Commission of India (EC) before they transfer any officer involved in the election preparations.

A ban on transfers of officers and staff engaged in the revision of rolls during revision period (i.e. from date of draft publication to final publication), has been imposed. “Under the provision of Section 13C of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, any officer or staff employed in connection with the preparation, revision and correction of the electoral rolls shall be deemed to be on deputation to the EC for the period during which they are so employed and such officer and staff shall, during that period, be subject to the control, superintendence and discipline of the Election Commission,” read the instructions issued to the state Chief Secretary Anurag Verma.

Confirming that the state government was aware of the instructions issued regarding the transfer of officers, the Chief Secretary said that the list of officers transferred yesterday had been first approved by the EC.

“Transfer of officials engaged in roll-revision work during the period of revision adversely affects the work and the quality of the revision process. Hence, the Commission has directed that no officials connected with the exercise of revision of electoral rolls like the district election officers, deputy district election officers, electoral registration officers and assistant electoral registration officers, etc. should be transferred from their places of posting without the prior concurrence of the EC during the period of special summary revision in the state,” the letter states.

It has also been said that no officer/official against whom the EC had recommended any disciplinary action and the same was pending, or against whom a major penalty had been imposed as a result of said disciplinary proceedings, or (against whom a serious criminal case is pending in any court of law or who has been transferred out during any previous revision of rolls or conduct of election for inefficiency or wilfully violating the EC directions shall be associated with work related to revision of rolls.

In the instructions issued to all state governments, the EC has said that if it becomes absolutely essential to transfer any officer like DEOs/EROs etc., a reference, giving full justification, should be made by the state government in consultation with and through the state CEO for its consideration, the EC added.

