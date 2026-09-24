AAP halqa chief moves women panel over BJP leader’s remarks

A political controversy erupted over alleged derogatory remarks made by former minister and BJP leader Surjit Kumar Jyani against Abohar AAP halqa in-charge Suhani Doda.

Suhani on Wednesday approached Raj Lali Gill, Chairperson of the Punjab State Commission for Women, seeking action over the alleged remarks. In her complaint, Suhani sought urgent intervention to protect the dignity and constitutional rights of women participating in public and political life.

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Addressing a gathering in Abohar during the BJP’s “Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra” on September 20, Jyani said newly appointed halqa in-charge was not even like the “juti” (footwear) of Jakhar, while referring to the influence enjoyed by the Jakhar family in the area.