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Home / Punjab / AAP harassing those questioning it over drug menace: Punjab BJP chief Kewal Dhillon

AAP harassing those questioning it over drug menace: Punjab BJP chief Kewal Dhillon

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Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 11:26 AM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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BJP’s Sunil Jakhar, Kewal Dhillon and Manpreet Singh Badal.
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The BJP today released the schedule of its 12-day “Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra” to corner the AAP government over its alleged “failure” to tackle the drug menace. The move comes days after AAP workers allegedly obstructed the movement of BJP leaders heading to Sangrur following the death of Dalit labourer Gulzar Singh.

The BJP said it would launch four statewide yatras from September 18, covering all 117 Assembly segments under the slogan “Bhajpa da naara, nasha mukauna saara”. The yatras will together cover around 4,000 km.

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Punjab BJP chief Kewal Singh Dhillon accused AAP of harassing those who questioned it over drug menace, terming it “dictatorship” rather than democracy. He said the yatras would target three challenges facing Punjab—drugs, deteriorating law and order, and corruption—from the tehsil level to the Chief Minister’s Office. The drug menace, he said, threatened the culture and legacy of the land of the Gurus, tearing families apart and pushing youth known for their role in the armed forces and sports towards addiction and crime.

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BJP national vice-president Manpreet Singh Badal said the war against drugs can’t be won by registering FIRs against addicts and peddlers alone. The focus had to shift to rehabilitation and to following the money trail rather than the drug consignment, he said, adding that they would set up an anti-drug intelligence grid bringing together police, intelligence agencies, rehabilitation experts and social workers.

Former BJP state head Sunil Jakhar said substitute-drug therapy for addicts had not proved fruitful and that gainful employment for youth was key to keeping them away from drugs.

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