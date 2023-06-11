AAP has failed on all fronts in state, says Sidhu

Tribune News Service

Sangrur, June 10

Senior Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu has alleged that the AAP government has failed to take effective steps for the development of villages.

He was at a rally of the Panchayat Union in the Malwa region where leaders of all parties, except AAP, were present.

“Panchayats should be empowered to take decisions for the development of villages. But the Vigilance Bureau is harassing them. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann should listen to them. When the Congress was in power, he had made big promises to the panchayats. But now, he seems to have forgotten all of them,” said Sidhu.

He also alleged that nothing has changed and there has been no ‘badlav’ in Punjab after the formation of the AAP government. “All sections of society are frustrated with the government as AAP has failed to fulfil its poll promises and has failed on all fronts in Punjab,” said the Congress leader.

Union chief Ravinder Singh Rinku said that before the elections, AAP leaders had made big promises with panchayat members, but after the formation of their government, none is willing to even listen to them.