AAP has let farmers down: LoP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 26

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Monday slammed the government for letting farmers down again by not ensuring the procurement of the moong crop on the minimum support price (MSP) despite that fact that CM Bhagwant Mann persuaded the farmers to grow the crop.

Bajwa said the government had also failed to ensure the purchase of Maize crop on the MSP. He said yet again, the government had purchased a negligible quantity of moong crop. Private players purchased the crop for Rs 6,800 to Rs 7,000 a quintal, which is Rs 955 to Rs 755 below the MSP of Rs 7,755.

Farmers in some districts got only Rs 5,800 per quintal for their produce. Bajwa said the government’s purchase of moong this year was down by 77 per cent as compared to last year. So far, the government procurement of moong was just 2,280 quintal.

“It is also noticeable that last year, moong farmers were forced to sell their 85 per cent crop below the MSP. The CM again backstabbed the farmers as he had failed to keep his word,” he said, adding that the government had been creating a hype around crop diversification.

Yet, from how the AAP government dealt with the agriculture sector and farmers, it didn’t seem to be serious about alleviating the plights of farmers, which has already been reeling under crisis, he said.