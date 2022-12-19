AAP has lost people's trust, says Punjab LoP Partap Singh Bajwa

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 18

Terming the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party government the assemblage of fraudsters, senior Congress leader and Punjab’s Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa on Sunday said no ruling party in the history of Punjab had lost the trust of the people prematurely as the AAP had.

“Within nine months, people have started expressing disbelief in the AAP government. There are innumerable examples demonstrating that the government has failed miserably to keep the promises to people it made before and after the elections,” he added.

He said following the assurances of the CM to provide MSP on moong dal, farmers brought hundreds of acres under the moong dal cultivation but only 10 per cent of the total produce was procured on the MSP. Similarly, the government persuaded farmers to opt for the direct seeding of rice technique but failed to provide the farmers with promised compensation.

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #bhagwant mann #Congress #partap singh bajwa