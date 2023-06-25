AAP has no intention to penalise ‘tainted’ officials, alleges Bajwa

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, June 24

Rubbishing the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab Government’s lofty claims about zero tolerance for corruption, Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa on Saturday said the government had no intention to penalise the corrupt legislators of the ruling party and other government officials.

The Congress leader said the Vigilance Bureau had submitted a report to the Chief Secretary regarding 48 “tainted” revenue officials, including 28 tehsildars, 19 naib tehsildars and one sub-registrar from 17 districts, accused of indulging in corrupt practices.

“However, going by the statement of Revenue Minster Brahm Shankar Jimpa, it seems that the government has no determination to take stern action against the aforementioned revenue officials. He (Jimpa) said the government could not proceed against the ‘tainted’ revenue officials, whose names had been forwarded by the VB in the absence of any proper evidence,” Bajwa added.

He said, “Does the Revenue Minister mean that the VB prepared the list without any evidence? It appears that the Revenue Department is making lame excuses and trying to hush up the matter.”

“The AAP government’s assertion about zero tolerance for corruption is nothing but a melodrama to gain publicity. As a matter of fact, this government doesn’t intend to rein in corruption,” the LoP said.

Even Ludhiana MP Ravneet Bittu questioned the government’s inaction against “tainted” revenue officials.

Bittu said the level of corruption had been on the rise in every department under the Aam Aadmi Party government.

Expressing grave concern over corrupt activities, Bittu demanded immediate action in the matter.