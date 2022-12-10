AAP highlights troubles faced by Kartarpur Sahib pilgrims

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, December 9

AAP Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha today raised the issue of difficulties being faced by pilgrims visiting Kartarpur Sahib in the House during Zero Hour.

In his submission, Chadha said when the Kartarpur Sahib Corridor opened for pilgrims to pay obeisance at the historic gurdwara, it fulfilled a cherished dream of the Sikh community.

He said everyone wants to visit the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara, but the devotees have to face many problems. “The first problem is that a pilgrim must have a passport. If you do not have a passport then you cannot go to Kartarpur Sahib. The Government of India should take up this issue with the Government of Pakistan and try and come up with an alternative to this,” he said.

The second problem was a $20 fee on every Indian citizen, who uses the Kartarpur corridor to travel without a visa to the Sikh shine located across the border. “Therefore, if five members of a family want to go every year, then they will have to spend Rs 8,000 each year. This fee collection should be stopped so that the devotees can go to Kartarpur Sahib comfortably,” he said.

The third problem is linked to the intricate online registration process. “This needs to be simplified so that the devotees do not face trouble and their time is saved,” Chadha said.

#gurdwara kartarpur sahib #raghav chadha