AAP hits back at BJP’s anti-drug yatra in Punjab, questions its record

AAP Punjab media in-charge and Nasha Mukti Morcha chief spokesperson Baltej Pannu on Thursday criticised the BJP’s proposed ‘Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatra’, questioning the party’s record on drugs and the Centre’s role in checking cross-border smuggling into Punjab.

The BJP’s four ‘Nasha Mukt Punjab Yatras’ are scheduled to begin on September 18 and cover all 117 Assembly constituencies before culminating in Jalandhar on September 30.

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Pannu questioned the BJP’s silence on the drug issue when it was an alliance partner in power in Punjab from 2007 to 2017, alleging that ‘chitta’ emerged and spread during that period.

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He also questioned why the BJP had not undertaken an anti-drug campaign then, and raised questions over an Enforcement Directorate investigation, alleging that the probe was stalled when names were emerging and officer Niranjan Singh was transferred.

Pannu further questioned what he described as the BJP’s selective focus on Punjab while remaining silent on drug-affected areas in other states, including neighbouring Haryana.

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“Every effort against drugs is welcome, but the BJP must first answer for its own record,” Pannu said.

His remarks came after the Centre identified six Punjab districts—Amritsar, Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Fazilka and Ludhiana mong 73 districts classified as ‘ultra-sensitive’ nationwide under its anti-narcotics roadmap.

Pannu said the BJP should address the wider national drug problem rather than focusing its political narrative on Punjab. He said the reported ultra-sensitive districts included areas beyond Punjab and questioned the basis for what he called a selective approach.

He also pointed to the Border Security Force’s role in guarding Punjab’s international border, saying the BJP should explain measures being taken to prevent drugs from entering the state.

Countering criticism over Punjab’s drug situation, Pannu highlighted the state’s sporting infrastructure and participation among youth. He said more than 25,000 youth participated in the Bathinda run, while 3,100 sports grounds had been built across Punjab, around 750 of which had already been dedicated to the public.

The BJP has said its yatras are aimed at creating awareness against drug abuse and addressing the drug menace across Punjab.