AAP holds blood donation camps to celebrate Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann's birthday

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 17

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann turned 50 on Tuesday.

To celebrate the occasion, the Aam Aadmi Party organised 117 blood donation camps, one in every Assembly segment.

CM Mann was at his native Satoj village in Sunam tehsil of Sangrur district where he organised an “akhand path” and spent the entire day with locals to celebrate the occasion.

Cabinet ministers and AAP MLAs participated in the blood donation camps held in their segments. Punjab Health Minister Balbir Singh visited the civil hospitals at Fatehgarh Sahib, Patiala and Rajpura where blood donation camps were organised.

