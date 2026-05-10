AAP holds statewide protests against BJP over ED action on Punjab minister Sanjeev Arora

AAP on Sunday held protests across Punjab against the BJP over the ED action against Cabinet minister Sanjeev Arora, accusing the Centre of misusing central agencies against its party leaders.

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The AAP leaders and volunteers burnt effigies of the BJP-led Centre and raised slogans against it. They were also carrying placards which read ‘ED-BJP gathjod murdabad’.

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The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday arrested Punjab Industries Minister Arora following raids in connection with an alleged Rs 100 crore GST fraud-related money laundering case involving certain entities linked to him.

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Arora (62) was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) following early morning raids at his official residence in Chandigarh’s Sector 2.

While AAP dubbed the ED raid at Arora’s residence and his subsequent arrest as a politically motivated act, Hampton Sky Realty Limited, at which the Punjab minister served as a director, has said the company has faith in the legal process and is fully cooperating with all the statutory authorities and will continue to do so.

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Participating in a protest against the BJP in Jalandhar, Cabinet minister Mohinder Bhagat condemned the ED action against Arora and also slammed the BJP-led Union government for indulging in “high-handedness” against AAP leaders.

Bhagat alleged that the Centre was deploying all kinds of tactics to stop Punjab’s development.

“It is misusing the ED only against the AAP leaders by conducting raids at their premises. It clearly shows that the Union government is indulging in high handedness. Punjabis never tolerate high-handedness of anyone,” said Bhagwat while speaking to reporters.

He further said the entire party stands by Arora.

In Hoshiarpur, the AAP leaders alleged that the BJP was misusing central agencies the ED and CBI against AAP leaders. They said the BJP was “rattled” over the “public-welfare oriented” work being carried out by the Punjab government, which is why the BJP is targeting AAP in the state.

Similar protests were held in Ludhiana, Mohali, Barnala and other places.

AAP on Saturday strongly condemned the central government, alleging that whenever the BJP feels it is losing political ground in elections, it “conspires” to suppress the Opposition’s voice by unleashing investigative agencies against them.