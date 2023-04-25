AAP hopes to cash in on Amritpal's arrest

Tribune News Service

Ruchika M Khanna

Chandigarh, April 24

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is optimistic that the arrest of pro-Khalistan activist Amritpal Singh ‘without violating the maryada’will pay dividends in the coming Jalandhar byelection. A win is crucial for the party which lost the Sangrur Lok Sabha bypoll last year. It now has no representative in the Lok Sabha.

The bypoll, scheduled for May 10, is a litmus test for AAP and its model of governance. The winning party will also demonstrate its supremacy in the Doaba region that comprises 23 Assembly segments and the Lok Sabha constituencies of Jalandhar and Hoshiarpur. Parts of the Anandpur Sahib and Khadoor Sahib LS constituencies too fall in Doaba.

It is important for AAP to regain entry into the Lok Sabha, especially when it has just been accorded the status of a national party. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, who is leading the party campaign, has made it a prestige battle. The party’s Rajya Sabha member, Sandeep Pathak, has been reaching out to voters, going door to door. As many as 90 teams are running the door-to-door campaign.

Each MLA has been allotted 10 villages or wards with ministers Harpal Cheema, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and Brahm Shankar Jimpa in the forefront.

“The way we arrested him (Amritpal), ensuring that no untoward incident took place, speaks volumes about the political maturity of our government,” party general secretary Harchand Singh Barsat remarked while Finance Minister Harpal Cheema pointed out that several leaders from other parties had joined AAP.

Cheema refuted the Opposition claim that they were all “discarded” leaders.