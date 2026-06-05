AAP humiliating Punjabis: Amrinder Singh Raja Warring

Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) president Amrinder Singh Raja Warring today condemned the AAP government’s decision to appoint an outsider as a Chairman of the Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission (PSERC).

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Reacting to the appointment of Sanjay Gupta, former Himachal Pradesh Chief Secretary as the PSERC Chairman, Warring said AAP was humiliating Punjabis by deputing outsiders on the positions that were meant for them.

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“It is now an established and acknowledged fact that AAP has outsourced the entire government to Delhi, with people from the capital manning all departments. The latest appointment has further rubbed salt into the wounds of Punjabis,” he said, asking why AAP couldn’t find anyone from Punjab to head the PSERC. He said the AAP government had earlier also appointed chairpersons to several boards and corporations from outside.