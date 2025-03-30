AAP intends to bring in law officers from Delhi: LoP Bajwa

In the wake of Senior Advocate Gurminder Singh Garry's resignation as Advocate General of Punjab, the Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in the Punjab Assembly, Partap Singh Bajwa, on Sunday, accused the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab Government of forcing the AG to quit the post.

"The AAP government's malicious intentions behind the resignation of AG Gurminder Singh cannot be ruled out. The AAP government in Punjab intended to bring in around 50 law officers from Delhi, who are also loyal to the AAP Supremo Arvind Kejriwal. AG Gurminder Singh was reluctant to do the same, so he was forced to quit the post," Bajwa asserted.

Senior Congress Leader Bajwa said that after the AAP's debacle in the Delhi Assembly polls, Kejriwal's legal team became jobless. Therefore, the AAP has been attempting to bring them to Punjab. These law officers will draw their salaries from the Punjab exchequer. However, they will represent AAP's senior leadership, including Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, and Satyendra Jain's lawsuits in several courts. The cases against the AAP leaders will be fought with Punjab's taxpayers' money.

Advertisement

"It also seems so inappropriate that the AAP has been completely disregarding the legal expertise of Punjab to take in its loyalists from Delhi. Why can't the AAP government find the AG and law officers from Punjab? Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has apparently surrendered his conscience to the AAP in Delhi to protect his chief ministership," Bajwa stated.

Bajwa added that Gurminder Singh has been the fourth person to quit from the post of AG in Punjab in three years of the AAP government’s tenure. It establishes how poorly the government has been handling the office of AG. It also indicates that nothing is functioning orderly within the AAP.