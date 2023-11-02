AAP is minting money in liquor and mining in Punjab, claims Navjot Sidhu

Patiala, November 2
Punjab Congress leader Navjot Sidhu on Thursday claimed that the AAP is minting money in liquor and mining in Punjab.
Addressing the media here, Sidhu said whatever was promised in the run-up to the polls had not been delivered.
He said Punjab is pathetic in terms of law and order.
Sidhu alleged that the AAP government is running away from answering questions about corruption.
Arvind Kejriwal holds the remote control to Punjab and Bhagwant Mann is a puppet chief minister, he added.
