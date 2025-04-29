AAP leader, aides brutally thrash mandi supervisor

A mandi supervisor was allegedly confined to an office and brutally thrashed with sticks by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Arniwala Market Committee chairman Kuldeep Singh Sandhu and his two aides for conducting an auction of wheat “without permission”.

According to officials, holding auction was the prerogative of the mandi supervisor, who did not need the approval of the Market Committee chairman.

Sandhu and his close aides, one of them identified as Jagseer Singh Dhillon, a resident of Ghattianwali village, are currently on the run.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, Sandhu — said to be a “close aide” of Jalalabad AAP legislator Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy — had accused mandi supervisor Gaurav Monga of levelling false allegations against him.

Accused denies charge

Advertisement

In a video message, Sandhu said earlier Monga was issued a notice for being negligence in the discharge of his duties. However, Monga alleged in his complaint with the police that Sandhu had summoned him to his office on Sunday afternoon.

Monga said when he entered the office, both Sandhu and Dhillon overpowered him, thrashing him with sticks and kicking him multiple times.

He claimed that another man, who is yet to be identified, closed the office door and joined the two to beat him up. According to the police complaint, they warned Monga against disclosing the incident to anyone.

Monga said during the attack, the accused kept repeating that he was being beaten for holding the auction “against Sandhu’s interests”.

Severe injuries

Monga sustained severe injuries, following which he was admitted to the Fazilka District Hospital by his colleagues and a commission agent.

The three accused have been booked under Sections 121 (1) (causing grevious hurt on public servant), 127 (2) (wrongful confinement), 221 (obstructing public servant in discharging duty), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation), and 3(5) (joint criminal action) of the BNS.

A large number of Market Committee employees also struck work against the incident, demanding removal of Sandhu from the chairman’s post.