DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
Home / Punjab / AAP leader, aides brutally thrash mandi supervisor

AAP leader, aides brutally thrash mandi supervisor

Confine victim to office, beat him up for holding auction of wheat
article_Author
Praful Chander Nagpal
Our Correspondent
Fazilka, Updated At : 02:00 AM Apr 29, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

A mandi supervisor was allegedly confined to an office and brutally thrashed with sticks by Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Arniwala Market Committee chairman Kuldeep Singh Sandhu and his two aides for conducting an auction of wheat “without permission”.

According to officials, holding auction was the prerogative of the mandi supervisor, who did not need the approval of the Market Committee chairman.

Sandhu and his close aides, one of them identified as Jagseer Singh Dhillon, a resident of Ghattianwali village, are currently on the run.

Advertisement

Earlier in the day, Sandhu — said to be a “close aide” of Jalalabad AAP legislator Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy — had accused mandi supervisor Gaurav Monga of levelling false allegations against him.

Accused denies charge

Advertisement

In a video message, Sandhu said earlier Monga was issued a notice for being negligence in the discharge of his duties. However, Monga alleged in his complaint with the police that Sandhu had summoned him to his office on Sunday afternoon.

Monga said when he entered the office, both Sandhu and Dhillon overpowered him, thrashing him with sticks and kicking him multiple times.

He claimed that another man, who is yet to be identified, closed the office door and joined the two to beat him up. According to the police complaint, they warned Monga against disclosing the incident to anyone.

Monga said during the attack, the accused kept repeating that he was being beaten for holding the auction “against Sandhu’s interests”.

Severe injuries

Monga sustained severe injuries, following which he was admitted to the Fazilka District Hospital by his colleagues and a commission agent.

The three accused have been booked under Sections 121 (1) (causing grevious hurt on public servant), 127 (2) (wrongful confinement), 221 (obstructing public servant in discharging duty), 351 (2) (criminal intimidation), and 3(5) (joint criminal action) of the BNS.

A large number of Market Committee employees also struck work against the incident, demanding removal of Sandhu from the chairman’s post.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Home tlbr_img2 Opinion tlbr_img3 Classifieds tlbr_img4 Videos tlbr_img5 E-Paper