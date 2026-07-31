AAP leader arrested with stolen tubewell motors in Ferozepur

The Ferozepur police have arrested a local AAP leader on charges of stealing tubewell motors and electric wires. Ironically, he was recently appointed chairman of the Vimukt Jati Welfare Board for the Ferozepur (Rural) Assembly segment.

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The accused, identified as Raj Singh alias Raju of Haraj village, was arrested by the police, who recovered three stolen tubewell motors and electric wires from his possession. Earlier, the local MLA had also posted about his appointment on social media.

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The investigating officer at the Ghall Khurd police station said the recovered property was being verified to establish its ownership. The police are also probing the accused’s possible involvement in other cases of tubewell motor theft reported in the area.

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As per information, the police received a complaint from Harjinder Singh, a resident of Sappan Wali village, regarding the theft of tubewell motors from Bhangar, Ratta Khera, Sappan Wali and other villages. Following the complaint, the police registered an FIR (No. 93 dated July 30, 2026) under Section 303(2) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against Raj Singh and another unidentified person at the Ghall Khurd police station.

Earlier, a group of local farmers had demanded a thorough investigation into a series of tubewell motor and electric wire thefts reported in nearby villages over the past several months. According to sources, at least 23 tubewell motors have been stolen.

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Congress leader Ashu Banger said the police must conduct a fair investigation and not buckle under pressure to shield those involved. Former SAD MLA and district SAD president Joginder Singh Jindu alleged that during the AAP regime, several undeserving persons with dubious antecedents had been given political responsibilities. He said the police should take stern action against the accused and his accomplices without fear or favour.

When contacted, AAP district president Harjinder Singh Ghanga said the police should investigate the matter impartially and, if Raj Singh is found guilty, action should be taken in accordance with the law.