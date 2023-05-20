AAP leader booked for ‘exploiting’ 30-year-old woman

Abohar, May 19
On the complaint of a 30-year-old woman, a case was today registered at the Women police station, Sriganganagar, against an AAP leader Kuldeep Kumar from Abohar on the charges of sexual exploitation. Three other persons have also been named in the case.
The police in Sriganganagar confirmed that on the basis of the complaint of the victim, a case had been registered under Sections 376(2)(M), 313, 506, 354-C and 120-B, IPC. SHO Rajesh Kumari is investigating the matter.
Meanwhile, Kuldeep Kumar described the allegations as false and baseless.
The victim and her brother were last year booked for allegedly blackmailing a resident of Abohar.
