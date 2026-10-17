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Home / Punjab / AAP leader moves court over ED search

AAP leader moves court over ED search

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Ramkrishan Upadhyay
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 01:24 AM Oct 17, 2026 IST
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AAP leader and Punjab Water Supply and Sewerage Board Chairman Dr Sunny Singh Ahluwalia has filed a complaint under Section 62 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), 2002, against four senior Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers in Chandigarh, alleging an illegal search at his Sector 39-A residence.

In the complaint filed through advocate Ginnijeet Malhotra before the PMLA court, Ahluwalia said the Punjab Government had allotted him House No. 926 through an order dated April 17, 2025.

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He alleged the ED searched the premises on September 23, 2026, after issuing an authorisation letter the same day. He claimed the seizure memo incorrectly identified the property as belonging to Amarinder Singh Malhi and that officers forcibly broke the lock in his absence.

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He further alleged that no search authorisation, recorded reasons or documents concerning the sealing or freezing of the premises were communicated to him.

Ahluwalia sought search records, authorisations, audio-video recordings, a declaration that the search was without jurisdiction, an inquiry and action against the officers responsible.

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