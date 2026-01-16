AAP leader shot in Hoshiarpur, 1 hurt

Three bike-borne assailants opened fire at a hardware store in Miani village. Shop owner and Aam Aadmi Party leader Balvinder Singh Satkartar was killed on the spot while Lakhwinder Singh, a resident of Matiyana, sustained a gunshot wound.
Advertisement
The police have initiated an inquiry and CCTV footage from the area was being reviewed. The police said seven bullet shells were recovered from the site. Efforts are underway to identify the assailants.
Advertisement
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
2.5 Year Combo
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement