AAP leader shot in Hoshiarpur, 1 hurt

AAP leader shot in Hoshiarpur, 1 hurt

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 08:18 AM Jan 16, 2026 IST
Three bike-borne assailants opened fire at a hardware store in Miani village. Shop owner and Aam Aadmi Party leader Balvinder Singh Satkartar was killed on the spot while Lakhwinder Singh, a resident of Matiyana, sustained a gunshot wound.

The police have initiated an inquiry and CCTV footage from the area was being reviewed. The police said seven bullet shells were recovered from the site. Efforts are underway to identify the assailants.

