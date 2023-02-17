AAP leader storms police station over 'inaction' in corruption cases

Tribune News Service

Ravi Dhaliwal

gurdaspur, February 16

Dera Baba Nanak AAP halqa in-charge Gurdeep Singh Randhawa shocked everyone by using the complex of the Kotli Surat Malhi police station to address a press conference.

Ex-dy cm joins issue Who has given Gurdeep SIngh the power to address the media from a police station? It is the job of the VB to expose corrupt officials or is AAP using it to hound opposition leaders. — Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, Ex-Dy CM

He alleged that ASI Joginder Singh had demanded a bribe of Rs 5,000 from labourer Davinder Singh to settle an old dispute. The amount was later settled at Rs 3,000. “We caught him with the bribe amount but senior officers were reluctant to take action. I tried to contact the DSP and SHO but both were on leave. The case was buried as not even a single officer was willing to pursue it,” he said.

He added that a month ago, he and his workers had traced four trucks of rice meant for public consumption but were being diverted to other states for sale. “The police in connivance with Food and Civil Supply officials ignored it. I had got four FIRs registered, one each at Kotli Surat Malhi, Dera Baba Nanak, Ghumaan and Kalanaur police stations but now officers have started the process of cancelling these FIRs. It is clear that the police and officials are hand in glove with each other to save some traders, who are close to some AAP leaders,” he said.