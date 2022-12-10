Tarn Taran: AAP leader threatens officers, video goes viral

Our Correspondent

Tarn Taran, December 9

A video of AAP leader Gursahib Singh threatening government officers of Khemkaran, Bhikhiwind and Patti areas, as they were ‘not working’ as per the guidelines and instruction of AAP workers had gone viral on social media.

The AAP leader introduces himself as the “brother” of Khemkaran MLA Sarwan Singh Dhunn and says he is the actual MLA of the constituency and has been receiving complaints from the public that AAP workers were being ignored by officers of these areas.

He warned the officers that they would be beaten up severely in their offices in case they failed to work according to the wishes of AAP workers.

Condemning Gursahib Singh, Dhunn said the man under question appeared to be mentally unstable or under influence of liquor.

“He is not my brother as he claimed in the video. He is a native of my village. Though he worked and voted for our party, I will never allow him to use foul language against officers,” he said.

Gursahib Singh could not be contacted.

