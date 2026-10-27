AAP leader’s brother shot dead over old enmity in Amritsar village

Tirath Singh, brother of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Karaj Singh, was allegedly shot dead over an old enmity near a gurdwara in Jhite Kalan village, falling under the Chatiwind police station of Amritsar rural, on Monday night. His friend, Ranjit Singh, also sustained a gunshot injury in the attack.

According to the police, the two were returning after paying obeisance at the gurdwara when the assailants allegedly opened fire on them, firing seven to eight rounds before fleeing.

Advertisement

Tirath Singh sustained serious injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where he was declared brought dead. Ranjit Singh was admitted to the hospital, and his condition was stated to be out of danger.

Advertisement

Senior Superintendent of Police Kanwalpreet Singh Chahal said four persons — Gurdit Singh, Harkirat Singh, Gurjant Singh and Gora, all residents of the same village — had been booked in the case. Raids were being conducted to arrest the accused, he added.

The police said Gurdit Singh allegedly held an old grudge against Karaj Singh and his family. The two sides had reportedly clashed earlier, but villagers had intervened to resolve the dispute.

Advertisement

On Monday night, the accused allegedly confronted Tirath Singh and his friend near the gurdwara. An argument escalated into a physical altercation, following which Gurdit Singh’s accomplices allegedly joined in and opened fire on Tirath Singh before fleeing the spot.

Karaj Singh is a block samiti member, while his mother is the village sarpanch affiliated with the AAP.

The Chatiwind police registered a case against the four accused on the basis of statements given by the victim’s family members. No arrests had been made till the filing of this report.