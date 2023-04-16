AAP leaders flay CBI for summoning Kejri

Chandigarh, April 15
Leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party have reacted strongly to the CBI calling AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal for questioning. All Cabinet ministers and AAP MLAs called it a dictatorial decision of the Central Government.
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann tweeted, “It is difficult to suppress the voice of Kejriwal. Those who speak the truth make a place in people’s hearts. No one can take him out of the hearts of the people. We are standing by him like a rock. Long live the revolution!”
Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan said, “Threatening Arvind Kejriwal through the CBI summons cannot stop the revolutionary steps being taken in the field of health and education.”
Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh said, “I clearly remember the time when Kejriwal came and shook up the political establishment. He brought hope to all Indians. The more you try to suppress him, the more he will rise.”
Minister Anmol Gagan Mann said, “The BJP government’s efforts to stop Arvind Kejriwal will not succeed.”
Minister Aman Arora said, “Arvind Kejriwal, being a common man, has the guts to challenge centuries-old parties and governments. The CBI issued notice just
to intimidate.”
Minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal said, “The CBI or the Central Government will not be able to harm Arvind Kejriwal.” Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO said, “We are soldiers of an honest leader who formed a corruption-free government for the common people. We stand firmly with him.”
Can’t be silenced
Kejriwal exposed the Adani-BJP nexus. That’s why the CBI is after him. Our leader is brave. Kejriwal cannot be silenced by such tricks. — Harpal Singh Cheema, Finance Minister
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Excise case: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appears before CBI, AAP leaders stage protests in city
Kejriwal was accompanied to the agency's office by his Punja...
Modi’s degree: Court summons Arvind Kejriwal, Sanjay Singh in criminal defamation case by Gujarat University
As per the complainant, AAP leaders made ‘defamatory’ statem...
CBI arrests Andhra CM Jagan Reddy's uncle for brother's murder
In the 2019 murder case of former Andhra Pradesh minister YS...
‘Wanted to kill Atiq Ahmed, Ashraf to become popular’, shooters tell police
Planned to kill them by posing as local journalists and blen...
Jolt to BJP in poll-bound Karnataka, former CM Jagadish Shettar resigns as MLA
Six-time MLA Shettar parts ways with the saffron party after...