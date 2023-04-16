AAP leaders flay CBI for summoning Kejri

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 15

Leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party have reacted strongly to the CBI calling AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal for questioning. All Cabinet ministers and AAP MLAs called it a dictatorial decision of the Central Government.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann tweeted, “It is difficult to suppress the voice of Kejriwal. Those who speak the truth make a place in people’s hearts. No one can take him out of the hearts of the people. We are standing by him like a rock. Long live the revolution!”

Speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan said, “Threatening Arvind Kejriwal through the CBI summons cannot stop the revolutionary steps being taken in the field of health and education.”

Health Minister Dr Balbir Singh said, “I clearly remember the time when Kejriwal came and shook up the political establishment. He brought hope to all Indians. The more you try to suppress him, the more he will rise.”

Minister Anmol Gagan Mann said, “The BJP government’s efforts to stop Arvind Kejriwal will not succeed.”

Minister Aman Arora said, “Arvind Kejriwal, being a common man, has the guts to challenge centuries-old parties and governments. The CBI issued notice just

to intimidate.”

Minister Kuldeep Dhaliwal said, “The CBI or the Central Government will not be able to harm Arvind Kejriwal.” Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO said, “We are soldiers of an honest leader who formed a corruption-free government for the common people. We stand firmly with him.”