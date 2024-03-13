Punjab AAP leaders on foundation stone-laying spree ahead of parliamentary election

Amritsar, March 12
Ruling Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the state has intensified the foundation stone laying exercise for different development projects in the border district, days before the announcement of the election schedule for the Lok Sabha election.
Minister lays stone of 26 projects
Harbhajan Singh ETO laid maximum foundation stones worth about Rs 154 crore for 26 development projects during the past two months. Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, MLA from a border sub-division Ajnala, laid foundation stones for development projects worth over Rs 5 crore during the past two months.
Among all the ministers and local MLAs, Harbhajan Singh ETO laid maximum foundation stones worth about Rs 154 crore for 26 development projects during the past two months. Out of these, he laid the foundation stones for projects worth Rs 78 crore spread across three assembly constituencies — Jandiala Guru, Khadoor Sahib and Baba Bakala Sahib — here only on March 10. His portfolios included both PWD and power ministries.
Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, MLA from Ajnala, laid foundation stones for development projects worth over Rs 5 crore during the past two months. Apart from this, road laying projects valuing hundreds of crore under the PWD were also laid. Similarly, foundation stones for development projects were laid in other constituencies falling in the Amritsar Lok Sabha seat. On the foundation stone laying spree of the AAP government, Amritsar MP Gurjeet Singh Aujla said it reminded the rule of SAD (B). Their leaders used to resort to this kind of governance during the fag end of their government. “So they faced drubbing in previous elections. Electorates are intelligent and no longer fall prey to gimmicks,” he added.
