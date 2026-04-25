AAP leaders, workers stage protest outside MP Rajinder Gupta’s office

A day after senior Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader and Member of Parliament Rajinder Gupta resigned from the party and joined the BJP along with six other MPs, a large number of AAP leaders and workers staged a protest outside the head office of Trident Group in Rishi Nagar on Friday.

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Despite heavy police deployment and barricading near the office, the protestors managed to cross the barricades and gathered outside the premises. They raised slogans against Gupta, accusing him of betraying the party and burnt his effigy as a mark of protest.

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The situation turned tense as some protestors allegedly defaced the walls of the office by writing “gaddar” with black spray paint and calling him a “traitor”. Police officials remained present at the spot to control the situation and prevent any untoward incident.

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Condemning the move, Parminder Singh Sandhu, president of the AAP youth wing, said the leaders who switched sides had taken advantage of the party and later abandoned it under pressure.

“These people have betrayed the party after gaining from it. We staged a protest outside his office to express our anger,” he said.