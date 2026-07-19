DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Punjab / AAP-led Punjab Government's tourism push yet to take off in Ropar

AAP-led Punjab Government's tourism push yet to take off in Ropar

Plans to turn Ropar-Anandpur Sahib-Nangal belt into tourist hub marred by delays, legal hurdles & admin lapses

article_Author
Lalit Mohan
Tribune News Service
Ropar, Updated At : 05:30 PM Jul 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
The Heritage Street project at Anandpur Sahib ran into strong opposition from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee.
Advertisement

With barely six months left for the Punjab Assembly elections, the AAP government's ambitious plan to transform the Ropar-Anandpur Sahib-Nangal belt into a major tourism destination has largely remained confined to announcements, incomplete projects and administrative bottlenecks.

Advertisement

Over the past two years, the state government has unveiled several tourism initiatives for the region, including the revival of the Kadamba Tourist Complex in Nangal, construction of a glass bridge over the Nangal Dam Lake, redevelopment of the Boat Club at Ropar, and the much-publicised Heritage Street project in Anandpur Sahib. However, none of the projects has taken off on the ground.

Advertisement

While trying to to revive the long-neglected Kadamba Tourist Complex, officials discovered that although the property had been acquired by the Punjab Tourism Department in 2005, it continues to be recorded in the names of private individuals in official revenue records.

Advertisement

The startling lapse has prompted the Punjab Government to order an inquiry. Revenue authorities are examining how mutation of the property was never entered in favour of the Tourism Department despite completion of acquisition proceedings nearly two decades ago. Punjab Education and Tourism Minister Harjot Singh Bains acknowledged the lapse, saying those responsible would be brought to book.

Another flagship proposal, the construction of Punjab's first glass bridge over the Nangal Dam lake, also remains far from execution. The Rs 10-crore project, announced with much fanfare and projected as a landmark attraction, faces a major legal hurdle as the proposed site falls within a notified wildlife sanctuary and wetland.

Advertisement

Officials concede that no construction can begin without mandatory clearance from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. The environmental approval process is yet to be completed, leaving the ambitious project hanging in balance.

The government's efforts to revive the iconic Boat Club (Pincassia) at Ropar have met a similar fate. Once among Punjab's premier riverside tourist destinations, the complex today stands in ruins. The Tourism Department had recently invited bids to redevelop the property on a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) basis. However, not a single bidder came forward. Sources attribute the failure primarily to the minimum reserve price of Rs 1.20 crore, which prospective investors reportedly found commercially unviable considering the present condition of the property. The department is now expected to float fresh tenders with revised terms.

Adding to the list of stalled projects is the Heritage Street project at Anandpur Sahib. Initially conceived as a Rs 25-crore project linking the Ropar-Anandpur Sahib highway with Takht Sri Keshgarh Sahib, the proposal ran into strong opposition from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

The state government has now constituted a joint committee comprising government officials and SGPC representatives to evolve a consensus and prepare a fresh alignment. According to sources, the revised Heritage Street is likely to pass through Anandpur Sahib's internal roads and connect Qila Anandgarh Sahib, Takht Sri Keshgarh Sahib, Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib and Gurdwara Bhora Sahib.

While the government maintains that these projects will eventually transform the region into a major tourism circuit, the ground reality remains unchanged. Administrative lapses, environmental clearances and unresolved design disputes have together slowed the momentum of nearly every flagship tourism initiative announced for the region.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts