With barely six months left for the Punjab Assembly elections, the AAP government's ambitious plan to transform the Ropar-Anandpur Sahib-Nangal belt into a major tourism destination has largely remained confined to announcements, incomplete projects and administrative bottlenecks.

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Over the past two years, the state government has unveiled several tourism initiatives for the region, including the revival of the Kadamba Tourist Complex in Nangal, construction of a glass bridge over the Nangal Dam Lake, redevelopment of the Boat Club at Ropar, and the much-publicised Heritage Street project in Anandpur Sahib. However, none of the projects has taken off on the ground.

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While trying to to revive the long-neglected Kadamba Tourist Complex, officials discovered that although the property had been acquired by the Punjab Tourism Department in 2005, it continues to be recorded in the names of private individuals in official revenue records.

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The startling lapse has prompted the Punjab Government to order an inquiry. Revenue authorities are examining how mutation of the property was never entered in favour of the Tourism Department despite completion of acquisition proceedings nearly two decades ago. Punjab Education and Tourism Minister Harjot Singh Bains acknowledged the lapse, saying those responsible would be brought to book.

Another flagship proposal, the construction of Punjab's first glass bridge over the Nangal Dam lake, also remains far from execution. The Rs 10-crore project, announced with much fanfare and projected as a landmark attraction, faces a major legal hurdle as the proposed site falls within a notified wildlife sanctuary and wetland.

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Officials concede that no construction can begin without mandatory clearance from the Union Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change. The environmental approval process is yet to be completed, leaving the ambitious project hanging in balance.

The government's efforts to revive the iconic Boat Club (Pincassia) at Ropar have met a similar fate. Once among Punjab's premier riverside tourist destinations, the complex today stands in ruins. The Tourism Department had recently invited bids to redevelop the property on a Build-Operate-Transfer (BOT) basis. However, not a single bidder came forward. Sources attribute the failure primarily to the minimum reserve price of Rs 1.20 crore, which prospective investors reportedly found commercially unviable considering the present condition of the property. The department is now expected to float fresh tenders with revised terms.

Adding to the list of stalled projects is the Heritage Street project at Anandpur Sahib. Initially conceived as a Rs 25-crore project linking the Ropar-Anandpur Sahib highway with Takht Sri Keshgarh Sahib, the proposal ran into strong opposition from the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC).

The state government has now constituted a joint committee comprising government officials and SGPC representatives to evolve a consensus and prepare a fresh alignment. According to sources, the revised Heritage Street is likely to pass through Anandpur Sahib's internal roads and connect Qila Anandgarh Sahib, Takht Sri Keshgarh Sahib, Gurdwara Sis Ganj Sahib and Gurdwara Bhora Sahib.

While the government maintains that these projects will eventually transform the region into a major tourism circuit, the ground reality remains unchanged. Administrative lapses, environmental clearances and unresolved design disputes have together slowed the momentum of nearly every flagship tourism initiative announced for the region.