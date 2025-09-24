DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / AAP legislator Raman Arora’s release to spice up politics in Jalandhar

AAP legislator Raman Arora’s release to spice up politics in Jalandhar

Face-off with halqa incharge on the cards

article_Author
Deepkamal Kaur
Jalandhar, Updated At : 12:35 AM Sep 24, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
MLA Raman Arora
Advertisement

The release of AAP legislator Raman Arora from the Kapurthala Central Jail on Monday after two back-to-back cases against him has spiced up the politics of Jalandhar Central Assembly segment.

Advertisement

After Arora was arrested by the Vigilance Bureau in connection with an alleged extortion and criminal intimidation case on May 23, AAP Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia visited the city and announced industrialist Nitin Kohli as the halqa incharge.

Soon Kohli started calling shots in the working of the Jalandhar Municipal Corporation and could be seen holding meetings with Mayor Vaneet Dhir, seeking priority in allocation of works for his segment.

Advertisement

As Kohli had been reportedly brought in with a hope that Arora would be made to resign and that there could be a bypoll, he inaugurated his office and remained aggressive on the field.

However, the release of Arora is set to disturb Kohli’s planning unless AAP leadership manages to control him.

Advertisement

Constitutionally, an MLA is authorised to inaugurate public works, however, if the same is done by Kohli in his presence, it would not be easy for him to tolerate.

Kohli said, “I have around 100 inauguration events lined up in the segment. I have no directions from party to stop doing so. So tomorrow, I shall be inaugurating two road laying works near the TV Centre.”

Meanwhile, party leaders are tight-lipped on how they plan to move forward after the release of Arora, who was earlier considered close to Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and his family.

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts