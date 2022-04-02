AAP misleading people of Punjab, says BJP

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, April 1

The BJP today accused the AAP government of fooling people by calling a special session of the Vidhan Sabha, instead of fulfilling the demands made to the public.

State BJP chief Ashwani Sharma said he asked twice queries on poll promises, but these were ignored by the CM and his MLAs. Parties were raising a hue and cry over the Punjab Reorganisation Act, but no one was talking about its content, he said.

“The Centre is committed to giving the best to the people of Chandigarh. It is up to the Punjab Government to give a similar benefit to their employees,” he added. —