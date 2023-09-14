 ‘AAP misused official machinery for rally’ : The Tribune India

  • Punjab
  • ‘AAP misused official machinery for rally’

‘AAP misused official machinery for rally’

‘AAP misused official machinery for rally’


Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 13

Hundreds of buses of the PRTC, PUNBUS and private transport services were reportedly pressed into service to ferry Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers from across the state to the rally venue at Ranjit Avenue here today. State-run and private buses, both local and outstation, were seen parked in an open ground on the periphery of the rally’s venue.

Opposition parties were quick to blame AAP-led government for misusing the government machinery for their political purpose. They cornered the state government by alleging that the teachers were made responsible for bus transportation, including placing banners in front of buses, while officials of the Food and Civil Supplies Department were given the responsibility to bring food for AAP workers at the rally.

AAP vehemently denied these allegations as false and a figment of imagination of political opponents on its official social media accounts. It stated that no order was issued to put any teacher in-charge of any bus or officials of the Food and Civil Supplies Department to provide food to party workers.

Meanwhile, SAD chief Sukhbir Badal on his social media account stated - “Thousands of children in Punjab were kept away from studies before exams as teachers were asked to bring them to the Amritsar rally in government and private buses to please Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.”

Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa stated on his social media account, “Change in education model, buses are government owned, food is government owned, if this is not misuse of state power, then what is? A teacher’s son, Bhagwant Mann, has put teachers on duty as in-charge of 734 government and private buses to bring AAP workers from across Punjab.”

#Aam Aadmi Party AAP #PRTC #PUNBUS

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
J & K

2 Army officers, DSP killed in ongoing gunfight with terrorists in J-K’s Anantnag

2
Diaspora

Video shows US cop joking about Indian student killed by patrol car driven by fellow officer

3
Trending

Couple caught having sex in toilet on easyJet flight

4
Jalandhar

Family stupefied as Jalandhar youth dies 4 days after reaching Canada

5
Entertainment

'Sholay' actor Birbal dies at 84

6
Diaspora

Wish such debates took place in our Parliament, P Chidambaram says after Rishi Sunak speaks in UK Parliament

7
Punjab

Family in Punjab's Nabha celebrates daughter being appointed sub-inspector without 'paying bribe'; video goes viral

8
Haryana

Faridabad: Despite CM’s announcement, MC takeover of colony hangs in balance

9
Chandigarh

Five-day rain forecast in Chandigarh

10
Punjab

Ludhiana teen tech prodigy Namya Joshi to deliver keynote at edtech event in UK

Don't Miss

View All
Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages
Punjab

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages

New study shows smoking can make you age faster
World

New study shows smoking can make you age faster

Poor drainage led to Shimla’s rain mayhem
Himachal

Poor drainage led to Shimla's rain mayhem

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada
Diaspora

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls
Comment

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls

We are one family, really?
Comment Good sport

We are one family, really?

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden
India

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden

DSP: Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers; probe ordered
Punjab

Ferozepur: 'Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers'; DSP's letter to SSP goes viral

Top News

Commanding Officer, Maj, DSP among 4 dead in J&K gunfight

Commanding Officer, Maj, DSP among 4 dead in J&K gunfight

Come under fire of ultras hiding in Anantnag forest during j...

Police briefing mustn’t lead to media trial: SC

Police briefing mustn’t lead to media trial: SC

Asks Home Ministry to frame guidelines

Govt lists agenda for session: Debate on Parl’s journey

Govt lists agenda for session: Debate on Parl’s journey

Key Bills to be taken up; all-party meet on Sept 17

2 security officers injured in Kashmir encounter

2 Army officers, DSP killed in ongoing gunfight with terrorists in J-K’s Anantnag

Commanding Officer of 19 Rashtriya Rifles Manpreet Singh die...

First meeting of INDIA bloc’s coordination committee held at Sharad Pawar’s Delhi residence

INDIA bloc's first joint public rally in Bhopal early next month; seat-sharing to be finalised soon

The committee also decided to hold joint public meetings in ...


Cities

View All

Arvind Kejriwal inaugurates ‘School of Eminence’ in Punjab

Education revolution has begun in Punjab, says Arvind Kejriwal after inaugurating ‘School of Eminence’

All set for Arvind Kejriwal’s visit to Amritsar

SGPC chief queried on rare Sikh Reference Library treasure 'seized' by Army after Operation Blue Star

Fulfil our demands, say Amritsar residents

Amritsar police issue traffic advisory

Chandigarh: GMCH-32 doctors to continue stir till given written assurance

Chandigarh: GMCH-32 doctors to continue stir till given written assurance

Chandigarh Transport Undertaking revenue surges 55.5% in 2022-23

Chain snatched in broad daylight in Mohali

Record reasons before acting in cheating cases: Punjab and Haryana High Court

Goldsmith who stole 400 gm of gold nabbed

Family stupefied as youth dies days after reaching Canada

Family stupefied as Jalandhar youth dies 4 days after reaching Canada

Farmer unions continue stir, seek relief for flood victims

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages

‘Ayushman Bhava’ campaign in district from Sept 17

Food panel official inspects mid-day meal at schools, anganwadi centres