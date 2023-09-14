‘AAP misused official machinery for rally’

Tribune News Service

Amritsar, September 13

Hundreds of buses of the PRTC, PUNBUS and private transport services were reportedly pressed into service to ferry Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers from across the state to the rally venue at Ranjit Avenue here today. State-run and private buses, both local and outstation, were seen parked in an open ground on the periphery of the rally’s venue.

Opposition parties were quick to blame AAP-led government for misusing the government machinery for their political purpose. They cornered the state government by alleging that the teachers were made responsible for bus transportation, including placing banners in front of buses, while officials of the Food and Civil Supplies Department were given the responsibility to bring food for AAP workers at the rally.

AAP vehemently denied these allegations as false and a figment of imagination of political opponents on its official social media accounts. It stated that no order was issued to put any teacher in-charge of any bus or officials of the Food and Civil Supplies Department to provide food to party workers.

Meanwhile, SAD chief Sukhbir Badal on his social media account stated - “Thousands of children in Punjab were kept away from studies before exams as teachers were asked to bring them to the Amritsar rally in government and private buses to please Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.”

Leader of the Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa stated on his social media account, “Change in education model, buses are government owned, food is government owned, if this is not misuse of state power, then what is? A teacher’s son, Bhagwant Mann, has put teachers on duty as in-charge of 734 government and private buses to bring AAP workers from across Punjab.”

