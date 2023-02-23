AAP's Bathinda Rural MLA Amit Rattan sent in 4-day police remand

Bathinda, February 23

AAP MLA Amit Rattan has been sent into 4-day police remand till February 27. He was presented in court amid tight security.

Amit Rattan’s close aide Resham Garg who is in police custody since February 16 was also presented in the court today and his remand has been extended for one more day.

Earlier, the Bathinda Vigilance Bureau had reportedly arrested Amit Rattan from near Karnal in Haryana today morning in a bribery case.

The complaint was lodged by the husband of the Ghudda village sarpanch.

The VB was under pressure as it was accused of shielding the MLA while arresting only his aide.

Also, Congress leader Harvinder Laddi had announced to stage a protest on Thursday outside the VB's office. The government also feared a protest by the opposition parties over the issue in the House during the budget session.

Rattan is no stranger to controversy as he was expelled from the SAD over allegations of duping people in the name of providing them jobs.

Sources claimed that the voice samples of Rattan were confirmed in the forensic examination of the audio recording, after which the CMO gave the nod for action against him.

Meanwhile, releasing a video, SAD leader Daljit Cheema said the government tried to shield its MLA, but following pressure from various political parties it was forced to arrest him. He demanded an independent inquiry against the MLA.

