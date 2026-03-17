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Home / Punjab / AAP MLA Anmol Gagan Maan's husband gets two-year jail in 2018 cheque bounce case

AAP MLA Anmol Gagan Maan's husband gets two-year jail in 2018 cheque bounce case

Shahbaz Singh Sohi and two others granted bail by Dera Bassi court

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Gaurav Kanthwal
Tribune News Service
Mohali, Updated At : 10:10 AM Mar 17, 2026 IST
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A Dera Bassi court sentenced three partners of a housing project firm, including Shahbaz Singh Sohi, husband of Kharar AAP MLA Anmol Gagan Maan, to two years’ imprisonment and a Rs 10,000 fine in a 2018 cheque bounce case.

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All three accused—Sohi, a resident of Sector 3, Nachhatar Singh of Naraingarh, and Zirakpur resident Jatinder Singh—were, however, later granted bail.

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Kamaljit Singh, a resident of Sector 21, Panchkula, had filed a complaint against M/S Platinum Smart Buildcon LLP and its three partners under Section 138/142 of the Negotiable Instruments Act, read with Section 420 of the Indian Penal Code.

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The complainant approached the court claiming the firm had agreed to a deal regarding the sale of plots in Silver City, Rajpura, which did not materialise. The accused had furnished a Rs 3.5 crore cheque to him, which bounced when he tried to encash it.

Kharar MLA Anmol Gagan Maan solemnised her wedding with advocate Shahbaz Singh Sohi on June 16, 2024. She was then serving as a Punjab Cabinet Minister.

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