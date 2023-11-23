AAP MLA Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra in ED custody for 4 days

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 23

A team of Enforcement Directorate from Jalandhar has got the custody of Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Amargarh Assembly seat Jaswant Singh Gajjanmajra for four days.

He was brought to Jalandhar after getting discharged from PGI Chandigarh this evening.

Gajjanmajra was arrested by the ED team in connection with a case under Prevention of Money Laundering Act on November 6 from Malerkotla while he was holding a meeting of the AAP workers. The same evening he had complained of uneasiness after which he was taken to the Jalandhar Civil Hospital.

From there, he was referred to PGI in Chandigarh after which the Special Court of Mohali had sent him in judicial custody. On Friday last, when he had got admitted in Rajindra Hospital in Patiala, the court had got him shifted to PGI again the next day. The court had also then ordered that the ED would take him to four-day custody upon discharge from PGI.

Gajjanmajra was already facing a CBI inquiry in a Rs 40.92 crore bank fraud dating back to 2014. As one of the directors of Tara Corporation Ltd, he had taken loan from Bank of India’s Ludhiana branch but instead used the money for other purposes, including purchase of some properties. The ED had raided his premises in September last year. He had been summoned four times by the ED in connection with the case but he had been skipping the summons ever since.

