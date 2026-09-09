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Home / Punjab / AAP MLA raids illegal sand mining site in Jalalabad, alleges SAD link

AAP MLA raids illegal sand mining site in Jalalabad, alleges SAD link

Jagdeep Goldy Kamboj alleged that the excavation was being carried out on behalf of a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader, whose name, he claimed, was written on the JCB machine found at the site

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Praful Chander Nagpal
Our Correspondent
Fazilka, Updated At : 05:04 PM Sep 09, 2026 IST
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Jalalabad AAP MLA Jagdeep Goldy Kamboj, along with a police team, raided an alleged illegal sand-mining site near Tare Wala village around midnight and claimed to have uncovered a network involved in the illegal trade.

Kamboj alleged that the excavation was being carried out on behalf of a Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader, whose name, he claimed, was written on the JCB machine found at the site.

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He said that while leaders of the ruling party are generally accused of involvement in illegal sand mining, the Jalalabad incident allegedly involved people associated with SAD.

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Pragat Singh, SHO of the Vairoke police station, said unidentified persons had been booked in connection with the case. A JCB machine, three tractor-trailers and a car were recovered from the site.

The SHO said the people allegedly involved in the mining fled after seeing the police team approach.

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Meanwhile, Sukhwinder Singh Kaka Kamboj, president of BJP’s Fazilka district unit, said in a statement that illegal mining was being carried out under the patronage of ruling party leaders. He alleged that the raid was merely an eyewash.

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