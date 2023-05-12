AAP MLAs, leaders flouted ECI rules, allege oppn parties

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 11

The opposition parties — Congress, SAD and BJP — have raised objection to the ‘improper’ conduct of AAP MLAs and leaders during the polling at the Jalandhar byelection.

A Congress delegation, led by party chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, met the Punjab Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) on Wednesday and submitted a complaint against the AAP MLAs and leaders hailing from other constituencies, who were seen around polling booths.

Went to bribe voters AAP MLAs defied the rules set by the Election Commission of India and went to the booths to intimidate and bribe the voters. A BJP leader

Warring, after filing the complaint against the AAP leaders, said AAP had been deliberately flouting the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) guidelines,

He said the complaint against Baba Bakala Sahib MLA Dalbir Singh Tong, MLA, Amritsar (West), Jasbir Singh Sandhu, MLA, Ludhiana (East), Daljit Singh Grewal Bhola, MLA, Ludhiana (West), Gurpreet Gogi, MLA, Jaitu, Amolak Singh and MLA, Amritsar (Central), Ajay Gupta had been lodged. He demanded stringent action against the offenders.

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) today appealed to the Election Commission of India to register a case against all AAP legislators and senior leaders who had allegedly rigged the Jalandhar parliamentary bypoll.

The party also called for action against CEO C Sibin as well as the Jalandhar DC and Jalandhar (Rural) SSP Mukhwinder Singh Bhullar for colluding with AAP to help its candidate in the bypoll.

Addressing a press conference , former minister Bikram Singh Majithia said he told the ECI that the CEO was compromised and had wilfully not taken any action against AAP leaders.

Similarly, a BJP delegation today gave a representation to the ECI. The party delegation included BJP state general secretary Bikramjit Singh Cheema, state vice president Subhash Sharma and former MLA Kewal Singh Dhillon.

Sharma told the media that on the day of polling, AAP MLAs defied the rules set by the ECI and went to the booths to intimidate and bribe the voters. Not only this, these leaders also got involved in fights and pictures depicting these have gone viral on social media, he alleged.