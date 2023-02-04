AAP MLAs meet Dr Sandeep Pathak, seek say in postings

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, February 3

Aam Aadmi Party MLAs, who met with the party’s Rajya Sabha member and party’s national general secretary Dr Sandeep Pathak today, pressed for a larger say in governance. They have reportedly demanded that the SDMs, DSPs, tehsildars and BDPOs in their constituencies should be appointed by the government with their approval.

The MLAs reportedly made these demands saying that presently officers posted in different districts do not listen to them. As a result, MLAs said, they could not get any work done for their constituents. Unhappy voters would obviously not vote for the party in the upcoming local body polls, they reasoned.

Party chief spokesperson Malwinder Singh Kang said the meeting of MLAs from Malwa, Doaba and Majha was called for ensuring better coordination between the party and the government. “The meeting was called to strengthen the party and also take a feedback from the MLAs and presidents of the party district units about the impact of government welfare schemes and development projects,” he said.

It is learnt that the MLAs have been asked by Dr Pathak to reach out to maximum persons, so as to be ready for the local body elections due this year.