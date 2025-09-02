AAP MLAs, MPs donating one month’s salary to Punjab CM Relief Fund: Kejriwal   

AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said his party’s MLAs and MPs are donating one month’s salary to the Punjab Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to provide aid to the flood-affected state.

In a video message uploaded on X, Kejriwal also urged all political parties and the central government to provide aid to the people of Punjab who have been affected by the floods in the state.

“Punjab has always stood tall in the face of any crisis faced by the nation. Today, Punjab itself is in crisis. I appeal to all my fellow countrymen to extend every possible help to the people of Punjab in this difficult time.”

“All Members of Parliament and MLAs of the Aam Aadmi Party are donating one month’s salary to the Punjab Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. Let us all come together and help Punjab overcome this terrible tragedy,” he said in the post accompanying the video.

Punjab is under the grip of massive floods, caused by the swollen Sutlej, Beas and Ravi rivers and seasonal rivulets due to heavy rain in their catchment areas in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Villages worst-affected by the floods were in Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Fazilka, Kapurthala, Tarn Taran, Ferozepur, Hoshiarpur and Amritsar districts.