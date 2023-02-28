AAP MLA’s police remand extended by four days

Tribune News Service

Bathinda, February 27

A local court today extended the police remand of AAP MLA from Bathinda (Rural) Amit Rattan Kotfatta, an accused in the bribery case, by four days.

On February 23, the court had remanded Rattan in five-day police custody in the case. The police had sought his remand to question him in the corruption case after his close aide Resham Garg was arrested with Rs 4 lakh bribe on February 16.

In a complaint lodged by Prithpal Kumar, husband of Ghudda village sarpanch Seema Rani, he had alleged that the MLA had demanded a bribe of Rs 5 lakh from him for getting a development grant of Rs 25 lakh released from the BDPO, Sangat,

for the gram panchayat.

On February 16, the Vigilance Bureau had arrested MLA’s close aide Risham Garg at the Circuit House gate after receiving complaint from the husband of Ghudda village sarpanch. The complainant had claimed that the MLA had told him to hand over Rs 4 lakh to Resham Garg.