Fazilka: AAP MLAs' raids irk teachers' union

Our Correspondent

Fazilka, March 16

Members of the Government Teachers’ Union, Punjab, condemned the raids conducted by newly-elected Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs on government teachers and warned them to stop the practice immediately.

Union’s state unit president Sukhwinder Singh Chahal, general secretary Kuldeep Singh Daurka and Fazilka district unit general secretary Nishan Aggarwal issued a statement today. The union leaders said instead of focusing on filling large number of vacant posts and resolving other problems being faced by teachers, some AAP MLAs have been interfering in their functioning, which was highly uncalled for.

Members of the teachers’ body said people of Punjab had given unprecedented mandate to the AAP in a hope that they would streamline the derailed system but the party MLAs have started prevailing upon employees by conducting raids at government schools.

They said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann should fill thousands of vacant posts of teachers and prevent his legislators from undue interference in the functioning of schools.

Aggarwal said teachers suffered from mental stress during the previous government’s tenure as they had to do other works during the pandemic along with teaching. The leaders appealed to the government to conduct meetings with the union for streamling the education system.