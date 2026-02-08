AAP MLA’s son duped over Australia spouse visa, daughter-in-law booked

The Ludhiana police have registered a case against the daughter-in-law of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Ludhiana South constituency Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina as the former had allegedly duped the legislator’s son over spouse visa.

The legislator’s daughter-in-law had withdrawn the Australian permanent residency (PR) application of the MLA’s son after a matrimonial dispute came up between the couple.

The FIR was registered at the Daba police station against Chhina’s daughter-in-law, Navneet Kaur, of Mohali (now in Australia), and her six family members for the alleged fraud.

In the case registered, Harpreet Singh, the MLA’s husband, stated that the MLA’s family had spent Rs 50 lakh to send her daughter-in-law Navneet Kaur to Australia. Their son also went to Australia with his wife on spouse visa in 2018. When his son Navkiranjit Singh was about to get PR in Australia, Navneet withdrew his son’s name from the PR application following a dispute.

“After my son and his wife went abroad on the spouse visa, her family came to meet us at our home and stole about 20 tolas of gold and some other valuables from a cupboard. Regarding this, when my son talked to Navneet Kaur, and expressed his anger, his wife indulged in a fight. Later, she got my son’s name removed from the spouse visa case,” alleged the complainant. The omplainant stated that his son married Navneet with the understanding that the couple would settle in Australia and his son’s wife would ensure PR for his son, but she committed a breach of trust and fraud.

The police registered a case against Navneet Kaur, her parents Teja Singh Nagra and Harpal Kaur Nagra, residents of Mohali, and their relatives Kaka Singh and Phalel Singh of Patiala, Amar Singh Nagra of Sangrur and Sukhdev Singh Patwari on the charges of fraud, criminal conspiracy, theft etc.