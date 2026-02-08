DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winners Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM T20 World Cup Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Punjab / AAP MLA’s son duped over Australia spouse visa, daughter-in-law booked

AAP MLA’s son duped over Australia spouse visa, daughter-in-law booked

article_Author
Nikhil Bhardwaj
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 07:21 AM Feb 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

The Ludhiana police have registered a case against the daughter-in-law of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Ludhiana South constituency Rajinder Pal Kaur Chhina as the former had allegedly duped the legislator’s son over spouse visa.

Advertisement

The legislator’s daughter-in-law had withdrawn the Australian permanent residency (PR) application of the MLA’s son after a matrimonial dispute came up between the couple.

Advertisement

The FIR was registered at the Daba police station against Chhina’s daughter-in-law, Navneet Kaur, of Mohali (now in Australia), and her six family members for the alleged fraud.

Advertisement

In the case registered, Harpreet Singh, the MLA’s husband, stated that the MLA’s family had spent Rs 50 lakh to send her daughter-in-law Navneet Kaur to Australia. Their son also went to Australia with his wife on spouse visa in 2018. When his son Navkiranjit Singh was about to get PR in Australia, Navneet withdrew his son’s name from the PR application following a dispute.

“After my son and his wife went abroad on the spouse visa, her family came to meet us at our home and stole about 20 tolas of gold and some other valuables from a cupboard. Regarding this, when my son talked to Navneet Kaur, and expressed his anger, his wife indulged in a fight. Later, she got my son’s name removed from the spouse visa case,” alleged the complainant. The omplainant stated that his son married Navneet with the understanding that the couple would settle in Australia and his son’s wife would ensure PR for his son, but she committed a breach of trust and fraud.

Advertisement

The police registered a case against Navneet Kaur, her parents Teja Singh Nagra and Harpal Kaur Nagra, residents of Mohali, and their relatives Kaka Singh and Phalel Singh of Patiala, Amar Singh Nagra of Sangrur and Sukhdev Singh Patwari on the charges of fraud, criminal conspiracy, theft etc.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts