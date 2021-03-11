AAP: More 'pro-people' steps on cards

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 16

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann today proved he is “true son and CM of Punjab” by launching his government’s first-of-its-kind ‘Lok Milni’ initiative, said Malwinder Singh Kang, Punjab AAP chief spokesperson, adding more such “pro-people” programmes were on the anvil. In a statement, Kang said the government had taken a tough stand against drug smugglers and addiction would be rooted out in the state. He further said soon the fair and transparent result of police recruitment examination would be declared and appointment letters issued.

Action had also been initiated against two tehsildars, against whom complaints were received for aiding people in encroachment on government land.