AAP MP Sushil Rinku holds unique protest, comes to Parliament shackled in chains

Chandigarh, August 11
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MP Sushil Kumar Rinku on Friday staged a protest against the central government outside the Parliament building with his body shackled in iron chains. He raised slogans such as “free the Parliament” and “free the democracy”.
Addressing the mediapersons, Sushil Rinku said the central government has imprisoned the country's constitution, Parliament and law in the chains of slavery.
“Today all the four pillars of the country's democracy, the legislature, the executive, the judiciary and the media are in danger,” he said.
He said the central government neither believes in the constitution nor has faith in the country's supreme judicial system. “The Modi government is behaving arbitrarily and even ignoring the Supreme Court's decision.”
He said the voice of the opposition in Parliament is being suppressed and they (opposition MPs) are being suspended deliberately.
Sushil Rinku was suspended from Lok Sabha for unruly behaviour on August 3.
