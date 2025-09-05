DT
AAP MPs fan out across state, Pathak pledges Rs 5 cr for relief

AAP MPs fan out across state, Pathak pledges Rs 5 cr for relief

article_Author
Tribune News Service
Chandigarh, Updated At : 07:25 AM Sep 05, 2025 IST
featured-img featured-img
Sangrur MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer (centre) in Amritsar.
AAP MPs today announced that their Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme (MPLADS) fund would be used for flood relief works.

Rajya Sabha MP Sandeep Pathak visited the flood-affected areas in Ferozepur to review rescue operations and announced Rs 5 crore from his MPLADS funds. Similarly, Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha visited Gurdaspur district and allocated Rs 3.60 crore from his MPLADS fund for relief operations.

Rajya Sabha MP Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal, who has been engaged in relief operations in Kapurthala district, announced a grant of Rs 50 lakh from his discretionary funds. Rajya Sabha MP Harbhajan Singh allocated Rs 30 lakh from his funds for mobile water tankers and fogging machines.

Hoshiarpur MP Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal announced Rs 50 lakh from his MPLADS funds. This amount will be used to strengthen embankments in the district. Sangrur MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer announced Rs 25 lakh from his MPLADS funds to the Amritsar district administration. Rajya Sabha MP Dr Ashok Kumar Mittal also contributed Rs 20 lakh from his discretionary funds for Amritsar district.

